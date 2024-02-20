'I just couldn't see myself leaving': New year, new school for principal

When Nick Murrell was in high school trying to decide on a future career, he couldn't see himself being anywhere else but in education.
It was a smoother start to the year than his first appointment as a principal - at St Patrick's Primary Koroit - in 2020.
"I became principal in 2020 and I welcomed everyone into the school and then kicked them out of the school because that was when COVID hit in the first term," he said.
"So it was a tumultuous beginning to principal-ship."
After four years at St Patrick's, he has moved to the Warrnambool school to oversee its 239 students.
This year Mr Murrell celebrates 20 years in Catholic education.
"When I was in high school and getting to the pointy end of high school, I just couldn't see myself leaving the school environment," he said.
"I wanted to stay in a school environment so I became a teacher."
A gap year spent in England working in a boarding school confirmed teaching was what he wanted to do.
"I came back to Australia after that and launched in," he said.
Mr Murrell's first teaching job was at All Saints Parish School in Portland where he spent three years before moving to Warrnambool.
He taught at St Joseph's Primary School for 13 years where he also served in various leadership roles before stepping up to the principal's role at Koroit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.