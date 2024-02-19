South-west pet owners struggle to fund basic vet care for animals

Cost of living pressures are taking a toll on south-west pet owners and their ability to provide basic care for animals, the region's RSPCA inspectorate says.
RSPCA Victoria inspectorate for the south-west Belinda Dent said there'd been 1232 reports of animal cruelty recorded in the region in the past six months.
There were also 219 animals seized or surrendered into care, costing the organisation at least $550,000.
In an open letter, Ms Dent said some clear trends had emerged.
"Out on the road, we're seeing first-hand how the cost-of-living crisis is impacting pet owners and their ability to provide basic veterinary care for their animals, including preventative medicines like flea and worming treatments and, crucially, de-sexing," she said.
"We're also seeing horses with insufficient and often-times inappropriate feed and again, not receiving vital veterinary care."
In the past financial year, more than 460 animals went into the care of RSPCA. This year's figures are on-track to repeat that total by the end of June.
Ms Dent urged those in the south-west to be vigilant for animal cruelty and to report it to RSPCA Victoria by calling 92242222.
It comes as a south-west farmer accused of neglecting cattle on his Coleraine property was fined $50,000 in December for offending spanning 2021 until mid July 2023.
Officers observed a third to half of the 450-strong mob had scours, a number exhibited evidence of worm burden and a large number had poor body condition.
