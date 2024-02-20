'It's Warrnambool's best kept secret': $1.5m upgrade unveiled at school

A $1.5 million makeover to Warrnambool's St Pius X Parish School's original building has finally been unveiled.
The school year might have started weeks ago, but it was only on Monday that grade three and four students were finally able to start moving into their newly revamped classrooms.
The building - which dates back to 1962 when the school first opened - has been transformed into four learning spaces for grade three and four students.
Principal Nick Murrell said the school was still waiting on new furniture to arrive but the three grade 3/4 classes were now using the new space.
"We've got an order coming but they've moved in what they've got," he said.
"That building was originally used as the first church as well. So it was a school during the week and a church on the weekend.
"It was the original 1960s building, so it's a renovation on the inside of that."
The internal upgrade also included new toilets and upgrades to technology.
Mr Murrell said the building project - which was overseen by the school's business manager Anne Kerr - was the last major piece of the master plan with the senior and junior classrooms undergoing renovation in the past 10 years.
However, there is still a bit of work to do to finish renovating all of the old buildings.
"Our art room and drama still need some love," he said.
Mr Murrell said the school had applied for state government funding for those works.
He said he was hoping that because the project was shovel ready, the school would be successful in securing the funding.
"We've got permits, the architect plans, it's all there ready to go as soon as we get the funding we can start quite quickly to finish it off."
Mr Murrell said he was lucky to be a part of the school which had excellent facilities and programs.
"It's an amazing school," he said.
"There's a common saying around here that it's Warrnambool's best kept secret.
"The school's got a lot to offer. Letting the wider community know about that is one of my goals."
