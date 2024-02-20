The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'It's Warrnambool's best kept secret': $1.5m upgrade unveiled at school

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated February 20 2024 - 1:18pm, first published 1:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Pius X Parish School principal Nick Murrell with students Carla Elkomos, 7, and Harvey Meade, 6, in front of the newly renovated school wing.
St Pius X Parish School principal Nick Murrell with students Carla Elkomos, 7, and Harvey Meade, 6, in front of the newly renovated school wing.

A $1.5 million makeover to Warrnambool's St Pius X Parish School's original building has finally been unveiled.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.