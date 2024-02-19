Pickleball enthusiasts flock to Warrnambool for new tournament

As one of the fastest growing sports in the country the pickleball craze has hit Warrnambool.
A pickleball tournament will be held at the Warrnambool Stadium on February 24-25, 2024.
Pickleball Victoria President and Warrnambool Pickleball Open Tournament director Mark Taylor said the uptake in the community had been encouraging.
"We are over the moon with the number of people coming," he said.
"We're getting a lot of tennis players cross over to pickleball at the moment but it's a game for everyone."
Described as a mixture of several racket sports, the new game has a wide appeal for players ranging in ages from young to old.
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain said he wanted to see the sport thrive in the area.
"It's such a fast, fun and accessible sport, so I'm really excited to see Warrnambool host such a large pickleball tournament," he said.
"It's a real testament to the local club and how welcoming and friendly they are, which has not only helped them to grow their own numbers, it's allowed them to build the relationships with other clubs to encourage so many players to come to Warrnambool."
Pickleball players from across the state are expected to compete in the event.
The tournament will run from 8.30am until 6pm on both days. There is also free entry for spectators wishing to watch the games.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.