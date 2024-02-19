Firefighters called to banned backyard fire, prompting safety plea

Firefighters were called to a banned backyard fire in Hamilton overnight, prompting a plea to not become complacent around fire safety.
A CFA spokesperson said two Hamilton units responded to a non-structure fire at Lonsdale Street about 9.30pm on February 19, 2024.
"The incident involved a small drum fire which was not permitted under current Fire Danger Period (FDP) restrictions," they said.
"Victoria Police was also called to the scene."
Hamilton police Detective Sergeant Mark James said it was a timely reminder burning off was not permitted at this time of year and those who were caught, could get fined or wind up in court.
"Even if the fire is just in your backyard during this time of year, there are restrictions in place. You can't be burning off rubbish and you can only have certain times of fire pits or otherwise," he said.
"It's important to look at the CFA website for guidance because the mantra of this year's fire season is 'you light it, you own it'. That means even if it is an accident, you are still liable and you can expect to be charged if the fire you light illegally gets away and does damage."
The detective said the community only had to look at the recent bushfires at Pomonal, which although started by lightning showed how quickly a blaze could become out of control.
"Once the wind changes there is literally nothing you can do," he said.
"Everything is dry now and if you get those windy days, it can be catastrophic. Just because you lit a fire last week, if you haven't put it out, it can cause real damage.
"People have to not relax just because of an upcoming season change."
For more information on FDP restrictions please refer to CFA's Can I or Can't I? https://www.cfa.vic.gov.au/warnings-restrictions/fire-bans-ratings-and-restrictions/can-i-or-cant-i
