The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Firefighters called to banned backyard fire, prompting safety plea

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 20 2024 - 9:38am, first published 9:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters called to banned backyard fire, prompting safety plea
Firefighters called to banned backyard fire, prompting safety plea

Firefighters were called to a banned backyard fire in Hamilton overnight, prompting a plea to not become complacent around fire safety.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.