Accused burglar arrested, household electricals seized in police raid

An accused burglar has been arrested and computers, gaming consoles and household electrical items seized during a police raid at a Hamilton home.
Detective Sergeant Mark James, of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit, said police raided a Hamilton property on Monday, February 19 after an alleged break-in at a Rippon Road house over the weekend.
"Members recovered property which have since been identified as being proceeds of that residential burglary," he said.
He said the items included household electricals, computers, a PlayStation and games.
Detective Sergeant James said no one was home at the time of the alleged break-in.
He said a 24-year-old Hamilton man was arrested at the property and charged with burglary and other offences.
The man is expected to face a south-west court for a bail/remand hearing on February 20, 2024.
