'Extraordinarily lucky': No injuries after drink-driver crashed into tree

A suspended drink driver blew .158 after crashing into a tree with two passengers in his car during a servo run to buy cigarettes.
The motorist had only just purchased the Ford Fairlane, worth about $6000, which was significantly damaged.
He pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court to drink driving and driving while suspended.
The court heard he did not hold a licence after previously being convicted of drug driving.
Then on October 19, 2023, the man drove about 500 metres from his house to a service station on Warrnambool's Raglan Parade about 8pm.
He had two passengers in the Ford.
As the man left the service station he failed to navigate the left-hand turn, losing traction of the car and veering into an adjacent tree located on the median strip.
The impact caused two air bags to deploy and significant damage to the front of the car.
The court heard the driver and passengers were extremely shaken.
Police attended and the man blew .158.
He admitted to drinking half a bottle of gin in the lead up to the crash.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said it was extraordinary someone, who knew they were not allowed to drive, would get in the car after drinking half a bottle of gin.
"You don't get behind the wheel of the car when you can't even make a turn without crashing into a tree," he said.
"When people drive with a high range blood alcohol reading, and they have a crash, then that becomes something that is very serious."
Mr Lethbridge said the region's road toll was 17 in 2023 and there had been a number of cases heard in the county court relating to culpable driving or dangerous driving causing death, which involved the use of alcohol or drugs.
He said thankfully through good luck the driver did not hit a pedestrian, cyclist, motorcyclist, or seriously injure or kill any of his passengers.
"You can consider yourself extraordinarily lucky there," he said.
The motorist was fined $1250 and his licence was suspended for 33 months.
Warrnambool police have voiced their concerns about the number of impaired drivers in 2023 and already in 2024.
There were eight drink and drug drivers recently detected over a single weekend in Warrnambool, which followed five drunk drivers in three days in Portland during the last weekend of January.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.