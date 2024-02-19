The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Extraordinarily lucky': No injuries after drink-driver crashed into tree

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 20 2024 - 9:50am, first published 7:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Extraordinarily lucky': No injuries after drink-driver crashed into tree
'Extraordinarily lucky': No injuries after drink-driver crashed into tree

A suspended drink driver blew .158 after crashing into a tree with two passengers in his car during a servo run to buy cigarettes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.