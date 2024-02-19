The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/HFNL

Hampden league contender lands former AFL 200-gamer

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
February 19 2024 - 7:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Motlop playing for Geelong in 2015. Picture by Canberra Times
Stephen Motlop playing for Geelong in 2015. Picture by Canberra Times

A Hampden league contender has received a major boost for 2024 with a former 200-game AFL player joining the club in its quest for a maiden flag.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.