Hampden league contender lands former AFL 200-gamer

A Hampden league contender has received a major boost for 2024 with a former 200-game AFL player joining the club in its quest for a maiden flag.
Ex-Geelong and Port Adelaide utility Steven Motlop has signed with last year's runners-up North Warrnambool Eagles ahead of the 2024 campaign.
The 32-year-old, who is a close friend of Eagles coach Nathan Vardy from their time together at the Cats, played 217 games at the top level between 2009 and 2022.
The speedster, who played midfield, wing and forward roles during his career, produced many highlights at both clubs, including a match-winning goal for the Power against arch rivals Adelaide in 2018.
He kicked 229 goals in total, was in the 2013 All-Australian squad and finished second in Geelong's best and fairest in 2015.
Motlop is currently playing for Northern Territory league side Pint, where he has featured in the best players ten times from 14 games.
He joins Tom James (Warrack Eagles), Will Brennan (Horsham Saints), Harley Cobb (St Albans), Sam Worden (Rokewood-Corindhap) and Jordan Dillon (Carrara) as the Eagles' recruits.
