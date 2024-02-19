'A watershed moment': Funding boost to upgrade Liebig Street studio

Almost $100,000 in state government funding has been secured to improve accessibility in a Liebig Street studio for the Find Your Voice Collective.
Engagement and advocacy director Kylie Thulborn said many of the buildings in Warrnambool were challenging for everyone to access.
"So for us and our creative arts program and what we do in the Find Your Voice Collective, this is a watershed moment," she said.
"It allows us to provide accessible facilities that meets the needs of our amazing artists so they can continue to create influential work that can be shared outside of this space.
"We're super excited to be able to work with the state government and develop a purpose-built facility."
Executive director Sean Kenny said the $99,500 would be used to upgrade the toilets to bring them to Australian Standard, create a sensory space for artists and staff and install a full functioning kitchenette which could be used to prepare meals.
Mr Kenny said it was one of seven organisations across Victoria to get a share of $500,000 in funding.
"The powerful statement is we got effectively 20 per cent of the grant pool, which is huge," he said.
Find Your Voice Collective has been using the space on Liebig Street since 2021.
In the morning and evenings it is also used as a yoga studio, but during the day it's a space for creative arts for about 40 participants.
"We've got enough room but this is going to be custom made and designed with input from the people who use it."
The Find Your Voice Collective is gearing up to perform at the 2024 Port Fairy Folk Festival in March.
They will take to the stage with Sarah Blasko, Southern Ocean Sea Band and Lian Husi Timor - the East Timorese music ensemble.
"It's a big, big show. There's 250 choir members onstage for that performance. Last year we had 5000 people in the audience," Mr Kenny said.
