The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'A watershed moment': Funding boost to upgrade Liebig Street studio

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
February 19 2024 - 4:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Find Your Voice Collective members are gearing up to perform at the Port Fairy Folk Festival next month.
Find Your Voice Collective members are gearing up to perform at the Port Fairy Folk Festival next month.

Almost $100,000 in state government funding has been secured to improve accessibility in a Liebig Street studio for the Find Your Voice Collective.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.