Man tells jury he and accused teenager stole guns to buy more drugs

A witness in a Warrnambool trial has told a jury he and a 19-year-old man burgled an Allansford property in an attempt to get money for more drugs.
It's alleged the pair stole a Hunter Sako rifle, a Winchester rifle and a 12 gauge shotgun during the alleged burglary in the early hours of July 18, 2021.
A 440 Stihl chainsaw and $150 cash was also allegedly stolen.
Jol Katsaros, now 22, pleaded not guilty in the Warrnambool County Court to burglary, theft and theft of firearms.
The prosecution alleges he and Jackson Fary, 33, of Allansford, acted as a team when they stole the guns worth more than $7000.
The jury was told Mr Fary knew where the firearms were located and where the key to the gun safe was kept.
It was alleged the two men used about half a gram of the drug ice throughout the day on July 13, 2021.
Then between 2am and 3am the following morning they allegedly travelled in Mr Fary's 2006 Holden Astra with the intention of stealing the guns.
The prosecution said Mr Fary parked his car at the Allansford Hotel and they walked to the house, where a married couple was asleep inside.
They went into an unlocked garage and Mr Katsaros allegedly stole $150 cash from the centre console of an unlocked car.
He is then accused of locating the key to the gun safe.
The two men, both allegedly carrying the stolen guns, walked from the house to a section of the Princes Highway where they hid the items with the intention of returning to get them later.
The jury was told they then left in their car and drove to the East Warrnambool McDonald's where they used the stolen cash to buy food before driving to the Hopkins River boat ramp to smoke more ice.
On February 19, 2024, jurors heard evidence from the two alleged victims, as well as Mr Fary.
Mr Fary told the court the pair smoked methamphetamine throughout the day and then later decided to "do an earn" which he described as finding tools or cash "or whatever" to pay for more drugs.
He said he contacted a mate from Melbourne via social media application Snapchat in an attempt to sell the guns.
Mr Fary said upon his arrest he told police where the firearms had been stashed but they were never found.
He told the court he had pleaded guilty to his charges.
The trial before Judge Amanda Chambers continues.
