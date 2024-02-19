Inside Racing: Trainer eyeing Group Three SA race for in-form mare

WARRNAMBOOL mare Rapinoe may run in this Saturday's $150,000 Group Three Lord Reims Stakes at Morphettville after scoring a narrow victory in a $60,000 restricted race for trainer Peter Chow at Moonee Valley on February 16, 2024.
Rapinoe, under the urgings of Jarrod Fry, had to survive a protest from Roaring Engine's jockey Blake Shinn before being awarded the race.
"The stewards' room is not the best way to win races," Chow said.
"We're going to put a nomination in for this Saturday's Lord Reims. It's a group race which would really help her breeding page if she can get a bit of black type next to her name.
"She's an honest mare. The big worry about going to Morphettville this Saturday is it's a quick back-up from Friday night's run and a long trip to Adelaide.
"We'll see how she is this week before making any final plans. There's another distance race at the Valley next week which is another option."
Rapinoe has won four of her 23 starts.
GRANDVIEW Avenue has possibly run his last race, according to trainer Ken Elford.
The eight-year-old resumed with an unplaced run at Moonee Valley on Friday night which forced the Warrnambool-based trainer to say Grandview Avenue's career looked over.
"I would say that's about it for Grandview Avenue," Elford said.
"He's been a good honest campaigner. He doesn't owe anyone anything. I was open minded with him going to the Valley on Friday night but when he put in an effort like that I think it's probably right to call an end to his career.
"He's been a difficult horse to place at his last few runs because he's been so consistent in good company."
From his 47 starts, Grandview Avenue won more than $370,000 in prize-money for his connections.
Meanwhile, Elford revealed Ashford Street, a half-brother to Grandview Avenue, is back in work and being set for the Wangoom Handicap on the middle day of the Warrnambool May Carnival.
"Ashford Street is back in the stable," he said.
"I'm very happy with how he's come back into work. He had a good spell.
"He'll have a run in a few weeks but our main goal is the Wangoom. I'm just hoping for a wet carnival as it'll suit Ashford Street down to the ground because he's a real mudlark."
Ashford Street has won nine of his 34 starts and collected more than $630,000 in stake money.
A new running rail on the old steeplechase grass track at Terang will help with safety issues, according to club president Shane Scally.
The running rail will be in place for the March 7 jumps trials at the track.
Scally said volunteers were installing the running rail.
"It's going to be a real bonus to have the rail in place," he said.
"Racing Victoria have been really great to deal with on this matter. They had replaced a running rail from another track and we got the other one - previously we would have used markers for the jumps trials.
"It's going to be a lot safer for horses and jockeys.
"The club is lucky to have a great bunch of volunteers who put in countless hours ensuring our facilities are up to scratch."
Terang hosts an eight-race program this Friday, February 23, 2024.
HANDY Warrnambool sprinter A Good Yarn could line up under lights for his next start at Moonee Valley on Friday, March 1.
The Merv McKenzie-trained galloper, who won his eighth race when successful in a benchmark 58 over 1014 metres at Werribee earlier this month, has been set for a benchmark 70 over 1000m at the Valley.
"There's not many options open to us with A Good Yarn," McKenzie said.
"We've got to go to town with him and jump him up in class and that's not ideal but there's nothing else for us.
"We could have given him a short break but he's 10 years old. He's been a great money-spinner for his connections and given them plenty of enjoyment during his career.
"A Good Yarn has been down to the Warrnambool beach on a few occasions following his Werribee win.
"We just try and keep him fresh for his races. That's how he runs best."
A Good Yarn has won more than $240,000 in stakemoney from his 53 starts.
JOCKEY Joe Bowditch will miss eight meetings after being found guilty of a careless riding charge at Bendigo on Saturday.
Stewards found Bowditch allowed his mount El Kabong to shift in when not clear of another runner near the 150m mark.
His suspension is due to commence at midnight on February 26 and ends midnight March 5.
Fellow hoop Linda Meech copped an eight-meeting suspension for careless riding following her ride on Real Loose at Werribee on Sunday.
Meech started her time on the sidelines at midnight on February 18 and it ends at midnight on February 25.
Stewards deemed the incident to be in the low range before handing down the penalty.
