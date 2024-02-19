The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Inside Racing: Trainer eyeing Group Three SA race for in-form mare

By Tim Auld
February 19 2024 - 2:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Peter Chow may run Rapinoe in $150,000 Group Three Lord Reims Stakes at Morphettville. Picture by Sean McKenna
Trainer Peter Chow may run Rapinoe in $150,000 Group Three Lord Reims Stakes at Morphettville. Picture by Sean McKenna

WARRNAMBOOL mare Rapinoe may run in this Saturday's $150,000 Group Three Lord Reims Stakes at Morphettville after scoring a narrow victory in a $60,000 restricted race for trainer Peter Chow at Moonee Valley on February 16, 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.