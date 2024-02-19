Man assaults good Samaritan who intervened in violent incident at park

A good Samaritan was assaulted by a Warrnambool man when he intervened in a family violence incident involving a pregnant woman and her four-year-old daughter at a public park.
The 24-year-old offender, who can not legally be named, was at a Warrnambool park with his partner and her daughter on February 5, 2024, when he became enraged at 3.30pm.
He yelled at the woman, who is pregnant, assaulted her and threw a glass bottle at her leg.
A passerby intervened to ask if everything was OK.
The man grabbed the good Samaritan, threw him to the ground and then jumped on him.
He then assaulted the woman again.
The incident was partially video recorded.
The man pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on February 19, 2024, to unlawful assault and breaching family violence intervention orders that were in place to protect the woman and her young child.
The court heard the man was arrested by police later that night. He was heavily intoxicated and was not interviewed.
In a letter read to the court the man said he'd experienced the hardest two to three weeks in his life in pre-sentence detention, but had abstained from substances and planned to voluntarily attend rehab upon his release.
Lawyer Ian Pugh urged the court to consider bailing the man to see how he'd go in the community with support services in place.
He said his client was a relatively youthful offender and rehabilitation was an important factor in sentencing.
But police prosecutor Sergeant Angela Fitzgerald said only an immediate term of imprisonment was appropriate.
"He may only be 24 but he has 20 pages of priors," she said.
She said he had been found guilty of numerous family violence offences in the past and was previously placed on a community correction order aimed at addressing his offending and offering mental health help.
"This is an extremely serious offence, riddled with aggravating features. It happened in front of a four-year-old who is old enough for that to be blazoned into her memory and have a significant impact on her for the rest of her life," the prosecutor said.
She said the man also physically attacked a woman who was pregnant, as well as a good Samaritan who tried to come to her aid.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said he had sentenced the man twice before for family violence.
"Here you are doing the same thing that caused not only harm and pain (to the victim) but profound damage, potentially, to the little girl," he said.
"That is not acceptable in any way, shape or form. This offending is worth six months' (jail) and you're going to get that six months if you put one foot wrong."
The magistrate deferred sentencing and released the man on bail, stating it allowed the court to supervise the offender going forward.
"You've said a whole lot of things today that I've heard before," he told the man.
The man will be sentenced at a later date.
