'Supposed to be a safe haven': Man threatens to use AK-47 at primary school

A Hamilton district man who threatened to "blow away" a principal with an AK-47 while in the presence of young students says he was concerned about "woke" messaging at the school.
Matthew Crowe, 55, went to the south-west primary school on April 28, 2023, and asked staff to speak to the principal, who invited him outside.
He approached the woman aggressively, invaded her personal space and said he would come back with an AK-47 and "blow her away".
There were students at the campus at the time of the offending.
Crowe was later arrested, charged with making threats to kill and unlawful assault, and was expected to face a contested hearing in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on February 19, 2024.
There were six witnesses expected to be called during the hearing but it resolved to a plea on a single charge of using language in a threatening manner.
The court heard police searched Crowe's home at the time of his arrest and it was confirmed he didn't have any firearms or ammunition.
The man told the court he was concerned about students being exposed to "woke" messaging during an upcoming school camp.
He said he did not have a child that attended the school but knew of two who did.
A prosecutor said the threat caused the victim and school community a great deal of concern.
"The school is supposed to be a safe haven and this sort of behaviour had quite an impact on the school and the principal for some time," she said.
Magistrate Simon Guthrie said while everyone was entitled to their own opinions, there were ways to express them in a lawful manner.
He referenced a recent shooting in the USA where "tragically" people died.
"So when threats are made in schools you can bet that the victims that heard your comments would take them very seriously," he said.
"The fact there are children at the school, and these things are being said, it wouldn't take much of an imagination on your behalf, because you have apologised for your actions, as to how that would impact on them and possibly still does."
In sentencing Mr Guthrie said he'd factored in the impact on Crowe's victims.
"Not to forget they are children who have presumably gone home and their parents have been impacted as well, and the community no doubt," he said.
He said even if Crowe had genuine beliefs about something, he had no business being at the school on that day.
The magistrate said the offending could have "been a lot worse".
He accepted Crowe was remorseful and had not re-offended since being charged in April 2023.
Crowe was placed on a good behaviour bond with conditions he not go to the school and pay $500 to the court fund which is disbursed to welfare organisations.
