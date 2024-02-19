Drag queen gives Warrnambool a stamp of approval with bingo event

A drag queen is aiming to stamp out homophobia in rural areas, hosting queer-friendly events all over the country.
Gabriella Labucci, who starred in the hit reality TV show, RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, will host a drag bingo event at Warrnambool's Frolic Lane bar for the fifth time on March 14, 2024.
Miss Labucci, who grew up around Ballarat, knows the importance of visibility in rural areas for LGBTQIA+ youth.
"If you don't have anything that's queer-friendly in a regional setting it creates a lot of homophobia both externally and internally," she said.
"I didn't have any visibility or representation around me.
"So I think it's important to be the person that I wish I had for myself growing up."
Miss Labucci said she had seen the impact she could have performing regionally.
"You don't realise just you being you, living your best life is actually causing such a big impact for some people," she said.
"It's quite touching when moments like that happen."
Miss Labucci said the response from the city had been overwhelmingly positive despite stereotypes country towns were unwelcoming spaces.
"Warrnambool loves it," she said.
"Regional areas just don't get the same exposure to drag as the city does and it was just the perfect place for us to come and do it."
As the colder months arrive there are hopes the event can continue indoors.
More information about the event can be found on the Frolic Lane Facebook page.
