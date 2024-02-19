The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

'They absolutely love their cricket': Talented team get the chocolates

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated February 19 2024 - 1:35pm, first published 1:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allansford-Panmure Gators celebrate their under 11 grand finale showpiece win. Picture supplied
Allansford-Panmure Gators celebrate their under 11 grand finale showpiece win. Picture supplied

A talented group of upcoming cricketers celebrated in style at the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association under 11 grand finale day on Sunday morning to be crowned this season's premiers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.