'They absolutely love their cricket': Talented team get the chocolates

A talented group of upcoming cricketers celebrated in style at the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association under 11 grand finale day on Sunday morning to be crowned this season's premiers.
The Allansford-Panmure Gators showcased their talents with a 25-run win against Port Fairy Pirates in the grand finale showpiece match at Jetty Flat Reserve.
The team, consisting of Harley Broughton, Zach Broughton, Max Couch, George Harrison, Quinn McDonald, Alfie Parkinson, Murphy Rea, Xavier Richardson, Tommy Shand and Beau Timms got the chocolates as the league concluded its season with a series of matches at the venue.
All 20 under 11 junior teams took part on the day in excellent conditions to cap off their season in style.
Coach Tim McDonald said it was a great thrill to see the smiles on the kids' faces not only on the day but throughout the season.
"It's a really enjoyable bunch of kids to coach," he said.
"It's been great to see them progress throughout the year. They absolutely love their cricket and even went to watch the women's final afterwards and were still out on the ground playing."
The club, which had three under 11s teams competing this season, were filled to the brim with talent according to McDonald.
"It was our top age kids who won it and our other teams on the day, which are basically our development team, also had wins which is exciting," he said.
"One thing about all our teams is they all listen. It's one thing we get complimented on a lot, they stick together. They lap up the coaching side of things, get the basics right and love to learn.
"You envisage these kids being the nucleus of the division one team in years to come.
"On the Gators' side, to have 10 players at that level shows our depth. A few were unlucky not to play, which is a sign of how strong the junior program is."
McDonald praised everyone involved within the junior program for providing the kids with a safe and fun environment to learn the game.
"It does take a lot of work behind the scenes to get our junior program the way it is now," he said.
"Ben Boyd is a big driver in it, Steve Aberline as well. There's a lot of volunteers along the way, it's not left to one to do all the work.
"It comes down to the people at the club, some have been volunteers for 30, 40 years. We like to set good examples for the future."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.