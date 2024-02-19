'Rare opportunity': World leading specialist on autism to visit city

One of the world's foremost specialists on autism spectrum disorders will give south-west Victorians a better understanding of the condition during a series of talks in March.
Community South West is hosting Professor Tony Attwood for three seminars on Wednesday, March 6 and Thursday, March 7 at the Lighthouse Theatre in Warrnambool.
The seminars will provide valuable explanations, strategies and advice and are open to anyone but will be particularly useful for parents, carers, teachers, support workers and allied health professionals.
Topics that will be covered during Professor Atwood's visit includes Cognitive Abilities: A different way of thinking and learning; Managing Feelings: Cognitive Behaviour Therapy to manage anxiety, sadness and anger; and Making Friends: Strategies to improve social understanding and friendship skills.
It will be Professor Attwood's first seminar in Warrnambool since 2017.
Community South West executive officer Richard Zerbe said Professor Attwood was a popular and respected speaker who had enriched the global understanding of autism.
Mr Zerbe said the three presentations offered a rare opportunity for regional audiences to hear from an internationally-recognised expert.
"Autism is very common in the community and impacts on many families," hw said.
"The information and insight Professor Atwood will share will give local people a better understanding of Autism and how to deal with it."
Professor Attwood holds an Honour's degree in Psychology from the University of Hull, a Master's degree in clinical psychology from the University of Surrey, a PhD from the University of London, and currently serves as an adjunct Professor at Griffith University in Queensland.
He is renowned for his extensive contributions to understanding Asperger's Syndrome, now commonly referred to as autism, and has authored numerous publications on the subject, including his seminal book, Asperger's Syndrome: A Guide for Parents and Professionals published in 1998.
People seeking more information can contact Mr Zerbe on 0448 505 885 or email executiveofficer@communitysouthwest.com
