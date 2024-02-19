The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woman, aged 70, placed on diversion after stalking young tertiary educator

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 19 2024 - 12:35pm, first published 11:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman, aged 70, placed on diversion after stalking young tertiary educator
Woman, aged 70, placed on diversion after stalking young tertiary educator

A young tertiary educator suffered "extreme distress" when he was stalked by a 70-year-old south-west woman at his workplace.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.