Woman, aged 70, placed on diversion after stalking young tertiary educator

A young tertiary educator suffered "extreme distress" when he was stalked by a 70-year-old south-west woman at his workplace.
The woman was placed on a diversion program in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on February 19, 2024, which gives offenders the chance to avoid a criminal record by undertaking certain conditions.
The court heard the woman sent letters to the man at the tertiary education campus where he was employed and left voice messages on a public work landline between August and September 2023.
The contents of the letters and voice messages included personal information and sexual advances.
The victim blocked the woman's phone number in August.
The court heard the majority of letters were intercepted by the man's workplace and he did not receive one until mid-September.
In that letter the woman outlined her plans to attend the victim's office, which she did.
The victim fled into a nearby office and locked himself inside as security escorted the woman away from the campus.
Her car registration was checked as she left the premises and it was found she was attending the campus three times per week.
She re-attended later that month, her registration was flagged and she was escorted off site again.
The woman was later arrested and charged with stalking.
A prosecutor told the court the victim was extremely distressed and suffered emotional trauma and apprehension.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge questioned why the court should consider a diversion plan, stating the alleged offending was troubling, problematic and caused a "good deal of upset and trauma to an innocent individual".
A lawyer for the woman said it was conceded the offending was distressing and the woman now carried a significant degree of shame.
He said a diversion plan would allow the court to put in place a condition the woman seek further psychological help.
The magistrate said while stalking would not ordinarily be considered a minor offence, which usually attracts a diversion plan, he acknowledged the woman was in the unusual position of being 70 and having no criminal history.
She was placed on diversion for 12 months.
