The Standard
Photos

GALLERY: Crowds flock to seaside town for annual running festival

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated February 19 2024 - 2:55pm, first published 2:45pm
All the best pictures from the Port Fairy Running Festival and Marathon on Sunday, February 18, 2024. Pictures from Eddie Guerrero

More than 1800 competitors took part in the annual Port Fairy Marathon and Community Running Festival on Sunday, February 18 with a strong and vocal crowd making their way to the seaside town to cheer on the runners.

