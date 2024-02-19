GALLERY: Crowds flock to seaside town for annual running festival

More than 1800 competitors took part in the annual Port Fairy Marathon and Community Running Festival on Sunday, February 18 with a strong and vocal crowd making their way to the seaside town to cheer on the runners.
Runners from across the state and country flocked to the event - in its third year - with a significant spike in numbers.
From the marathon winners Reece Edwards and Eliza Howard breaking course records to the 2.5km event there was something for everyone to enjoy on the day, with the community volunteer-run event a major success.
The Standard's photographer Eddie Guerrero captured all of the excitement and emotion as the competitors raced towards the finish line across the morning.
