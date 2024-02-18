The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

'Got to score off him eventually': Star bowler's incredible figures

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated February 19 2024 - 11:01am, first published 10:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merrivale coach Matt Petherick's stirring run of form leading into finals have opposition teams on their toes. File picture
Merrivale coach Matt Petherick's stirring run of form leading into finals have opposition teams on their toes. File picture

A Warrnambool and District division one star in a rich vein of form sent down almost 200 deliveries on Saturday, February 17 as he gears up for his first finals campaign at his new club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.