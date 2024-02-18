The Standard
All eyes on shire's centre as town 'splits in half' under new structure

JG
By Jessica Greenan
February 19 2024 - 10:33am
Corangamite Shire Council will be split into seven single-councillor wards for the October election.
Corangamite Shire will be split into seven single-councillor wards as part of a compulsory electoral structural overhaul.

JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

