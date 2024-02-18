All eyes on shire's centre as town 'splits in half' under new structure

Corangamite Shire will be split into seven single-councillor wards as part of a compulsory electoral structural overhaul.
The changes were necessitated by reforms to the Local Government Act 2020 which made the shire's mixed system - composed of four single-member wards and a larger three-member central ward - non-compliant.
The biggest change has been made to the central ward, which would be split into Gnotuk, Lake Keilambete and Leura.
While Terang and Noorat have been kept in the same Gnotuk ward after the council last year asked the state government to leave it be, under the new model, Camperdown would be bisected with Gnotuk ward reaching to the middle of the town and Leura ward from central to the east.
South-central ward councillor Jo Beard previously expressed her concern at the change.
"When you've got a town like Camperdown basically split in half, one person's on one side and one's on the other so we don't know how that's going to work," she said.
Meanwhile, little would change to the south-west ward, now Lake Elingamite, but the north ward - Mt Elephant - would expand slightly.
Coastal ward, renamed Cooriemungle, would take a small amount of territory from south-central, now Tandarook.
Mayor Kate Makin said the councillors last year voted in favour of single-councillor wards as opposed to an undivided structure in order to avoid large-scale change.
"Council made a submission to the review advocating for a ward structure rather than an un-subdivided council," she said.
"Because there is so much ground to cover in our big shire, wards mean residents will still have a local representative who understands what is important to them.
"While they can talk to any councillor, there will still be a local face they can easily contact and talk to one-on-one."
"There was a lot of feedback from the community to council and 14 members of the public made formal submissions alongside the one from council.
"It's great to see people taking an active role in how the shire is governed.
"The subdivided structure has worked well for the shire in the past and while this is slightly different, particularly with Camperdown, council has always worked together for the good of the wider community."
The new model will apply when residents vote for their new councillors in October.
