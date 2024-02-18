Small scientists train up to help save Curdies River from its big problem

Interest in saving the troubled Curdies River is growing with even the smallest scientists getting involved.
Children from the Timboon P-12 School have been monitoring the river near the Trestle Bridge as part of the River Detectives program.
Timboon Agriculture Project coordinator Andrea Vallance said students wanted to protect the community asset which had been under the microscope since a series of fish kills and toxic algal blooms brought the issue to widespread attention.
"As more teachers access the training and resources on offer from River Detectives in coming years, and as students move through year levels engaging with the river in different ways, we expect the interest and enthusiasm for the Curdies River, its catchment, and estuary will flow strongly through the district," she said.
Curdies Valley Landcare Group's Debbie Dalziel teamed up with Corangamite Catchment Management Authority's Deidre Murphy to train the students in water quality testing and water bug identification.
Those are two critical components of how the organisation manages waterway health.
The school was one of 20 to participate in the program, which encourages young people to care for their local waterways.
Meanwhile at Warrnambool East Primary School, children were thrilled to learn about healthy eating and gardening after a long-running foundation extended its partnership with Saputo.
The Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden Foundation supports the dairy company's advocacy by teaching kids about balanced diets and nutritional information.
Foundation chief executive officer Cathy Wilkinson said she was proud to extend the partnership for another two years.
"As we celebrate our 20th anniversary this year, we are proud to continue having Saputo Dairy Australia as part of our kitchen garden family," she said.
