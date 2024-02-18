Men in police cells facing charges of stalking, motor vehicle theft

Three men will face a Warrnambool court on Monday, February 19, charged with breaching court orders and the theft of a car.
A police spokeswoman said one of the two men charged with breaching a court order was also facing allegations of stalking and bail offences.
A 26-year-old Warrnambool man is also expected to face court charged with the theft of a car and trespassing.
That man, who was already on bail, was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning, February 18.
The men are in the Warrnambool police station cells and will appear in court for a bail/remand hearing later in the day.
