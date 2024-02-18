Winners are grinners: Impressive duo salute in half-marathon event

A Ballarat athlete who has made the Port Fairy course a happy hunting ground in recent years says a hometown marathon in a couple of months is in his sights.
Adrian Beer, who won the 2023 Port Fairy Marathon, found his winning groove once again, but this time in the half-marathon event as he steadily prepares to compete in longer races throughout 2024.
The experienced long-distance runner crossed the finish line 01:10:55.097, narrowly edging out Warrnambool's Josh Bail and Liam McGuane.
Beer said it was excellent to get some run into his legs and tick off another win.
"It was a really good lead-in for me, I've got the full marathon at Ballarat in about 10 weeks so it was nice to get this one under my belt," he said.
"I really want to have a full crack at that, so a bit of a rest now and then full steam ahead towards that one at Ballarat and then if all goes well hopefully head across to Berlin (in September)."
Beer praised the community for its support and said it was an excellent event.
"The weather was great out there today, a nice breeze which made it easier along the water," he said.
"If I'm being picky maybe a bit warm but that's all good.
"It's a great course to run and always a lovely town to come down to. There's plenty of support which is good to see."
An Irish-born runner now living in Melbourne, meanwhile, won the female half-marathon category.
Emma Ward was electric as she crossed the finish line in 01:27:28.493 to beat Elle Price and Lauren Isles.
After placing fourth in the 2023 half-marathon at Port Fairy she said it was a thrill to return this year for a second time and come out on top.
"It's terrific, I really enjoy the community vibe here, it's a great course and I loved it, it's really community orientated," she said.
"I just came in with the attitude today of just wanting to do my best and hopefully break 90 minutes again so that was the aim. I got fourth last year so happy to win this time."
Ward said she was now aiming to continue her strong racing form when she competes in the Mornington Running Festival in late April.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.