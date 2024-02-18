Fire crews save empty Warrnambool home from blaze

Fire crews saved a home in Warrnambool's east after a blaze was reported to Triple-0 on Saturday.
A Fire Rescue Victoria spokeswoman said crews responded to the report about 5pm on Saturday, February 17.
"At 5.11pm Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) was called to an incident on Wanstead Street, Warrnambool following a call to Triple-0 reporting a fence on fire," the spokeswoman said.
"FRV crews were on the scene in five minutes and found an unoccupied home at risk from fire.
"The incident was deemed under control at 5.21pm and the scene handed to Victoria Police."
The incident comes after a Warrnambool family expecting a baby lost everything in a fire last week.
Anyone with information is asked to call Warrnambool police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
