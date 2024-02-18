Course records broken as athletes clinch memorable marathon victories

A champion long-distance runner with an insatiable competitive spirit has blitzed the Port Fairy Marathon to cruise to a memorable win.
Reece Edwards, 33, who won the Melbourne Marathon in October and is renowned for his exploits in endurance sports such as road running, hiking, cycling and trail running, crossed over the finish line in a stunning time of 2:22:21.707 to break the Port Fairy course record on Sunday, February 18 as a packed-out crowd cheered him to victory.
Port Fairy town favourite Jason Daye finished runner-up with an impressive time of 2:28:44.013, while Nick Tavendale finished in third position.
Edwards, originally from Coffs Harbour and living in Melbourne and working as physiotherapist, now has his eyes on the Osaka Marathon next weekend and will jet off to Japan on Wednesday.
He said it was a solid hit-out and a thrill to win the much-loved community event which was growing in stature each year.
"I've been on a bit of a high since winning the marathon (in Melbourne) so it was great to come here, back it up and get in a really good run and it's really good preparation for me (for Osaka)," he said.
"Being from a small community myself, it's great to get amongst it with the locals, it's a great event to be part of and to get in a good run, it's terrific.
"I'm hoping to knock off a PB in Japan, I head off next Wednesday so a bit of a quick turnaround for me but I can't wait, so that's the aim and we'll see how we go."
Eliza Howard, meanwhile won her first marathon win as first female across the finish line, clinching the Judy Amoore-Pollock Trophy, named after the Port Fairy local and ex-Olympic champion.
The star athlete from inner-city Melbourne crossed the finish line in 2:49:25.473 to break the course record.
In what was her first marathon win and first time at the Port Fairy Marathon, she said it was a memorable day and a wonderful event to take part in.
"Some of my friends did it last year and absolutely loved it so they told me to get down, I've had a few second place finishes in marathons before but the first win for me now which I'm thrilled about," she said.
"It was reasonably flat out there on the course and I just loved the water, all the views you take in and I got to run with the half-marathon runners for a bit so it was just great vibes on the course."
Howard, who started competing in marathons about four years ago, said running had always been a passion.
"I've always been into running and joined a club a few years ago and really enjoyed the community side of it and it just went from there, I love it," she said.
Preparation was key for Howard who entered the race on the back of a strict training regime.
"I'll train around eight times a week usually, I have a coach and a week before a marathon i'll taper off a bit and then as we always do I'll carb load a few days out from a race," she said.
"I took in about a week's worth of carbs yesterday which was difficult. Bowls of rice and raisin toast with honey are the go to's."
She said she'd focus on "speed" ahead of an event up north in a few months.
"I'll get a bit of speed in my legs and do some 10km work and then head up the Gold Coast in July," she said.
Last year's winner Kirstin Bull finished second in the female category with Kiara Keating rounding out the podium.
