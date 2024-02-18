Premiership race down to two as grand finalists locked in

BRIERLY Northern Raiders captain Carly Mittermair is hoping to deliver the club a piece of silverware in her last match after her side made the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association women's grand final.
They will face Allansford-Panmure in the decider on Sunday, February 25.
The combined side proved too strong for Hawkesdale in an elimination final at Purnim on February 18 with Amy McKenzie and Jess Quinlivan snaring three wickets each and Grace Butters (33) and Mittermair (37) starring in the six-wicket win.
The Gators beat reigning premier Nestles in a thrilling cut-throat final at Reid Oval. They held off a plucky Factory to score a six-run win.
Shannon Johnson (38) and Georgia-Lee Trudgen (25) were the pick of Allansford-Panmure's batters.
Trudgen, who also completed the Port Fairy half-marathon the morning before the match, also picked up two wickets.
Mittermair, who is moving to Geelong to further her medical career, was thrilled with Brierly Northern Raiders' performance.
"We are pumped. It was a really awesome game and we always knew Hawkesdale would a fun and competitive game," she said.
"Now we get to have fun all week and look forward to the grand final. It's huge and not just for the girls and me but the club as well.
"Brierly is not really known for winning too many premierships so to do that would be awesome."
Mittermair said McKenzie (3-10) and Quinlivan (3-16) "performed every week".
"Ams has been an insane bowler for us all year, I am always trying to maximise her overs," she said.
"She's quick, she puts it on the spot and for me as captain, she'll bowl it where I ask her to.
"Jess' bowling has improved out of sight, it's so economical and she gets through her overs so quick."
Allansford-Panmure fell to Nestles in the decider 12 months ago and will face a new opponent in this time around.
"It is a little bit of history as well because with the league so far it's always been Nestles and Allansford in the grand final," Gators co-captain Sarah Richards said.
"Even though that part of history is finished, it's good to have other teams coming in and more contenders."
Richards was proud of the Gators' patience as the elimination final went down to the wire.
"With our fielding, we kept the pressure on and tried to keep singles down and not let any boundries go," she said.
"We tried to hold the ball even though it was tempting to go for a few run outs at the end, we were just trying to not get the over throws."
