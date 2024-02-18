Making a splash to secure first national medal

A surf boat team battling the waves together for near on a decade is celebrating its first national medal.
Port Fairy Surf Life Saving Club crew The Shearwaters won silver at the 2024 Australian Surf Rowers League's open at Lorne on Thursday, February 16.
Dean Dwyer, 51, Scott Hetherington, 56, Greg Dalton, 63, Shaun Murrihy, 60, and Paul Buchanan, 66, were rapt to taste success at national level after collecting silver in the 220 combined age masters category.
The sweep's age - in this case Buchanan - was not counted.
They been together as a crew for roughly eight years.
The Shearwaters, who completed three heats and a final, finished behind Tallebudgera and edged out third-placed North Cronulla in challenging conditions.
"It was our first national medal and we've been trying for quite a few years so we're very thrilled," Buchanan said.
"We snuck into the final after our three rounds and to win a medal everything has to go right and in this case it did.
"The boys rode their hearts out, especially right at the end. We were running third and the boys just put in a super effort in the last 50 metres and we passed North Cronulla.
"It was a hot competition, as it always is."
It came after the team won gold in the same age group at the Victorian masters earlier this month.
"It is great for a small club like ours," Buchanan said of their triumphs.
The Shearwaters' next major goal is the Surf Life Saving Australia national championships on the Sunshine Coast in April.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.