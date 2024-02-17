'Group races a real boost to her value': Pedigree tick for Warrnambool mare

WARRNAMBOOL mare Fortunate Kiss boosted her pedigree page with a third-placing in the $200,000 Group Three Tressady Stakes at Flemington on Saturday, February 18.
The Daniel Bowman-trained Fortunate Kiss, with Jordan Childs in the saddle, finished a long neck and long head behind Revolutionary Miss and Forbidden City in the 1400-metre contest.
"The minor placing really helps her breeding prospects," Bowman told The Standard.
"She's turned into a valuable mare with her four wins and five placings. The group races are a real boost to her value as a broodmare after she's finished her racing career.
"I was quietly confident she would run well on the back of her last-start win in restricted company at Caulfield. I thought her race fitness would help her chances against some of the other well-performed mares who were resuming and that turned out pretty right."
The Group One-winning trainer said Fortunate Kiss had been slow maturing.
"Fortunate Kiss has just taken time to put it all together," he said. "Her best form is when her runs are spaced. She's an honest, tough mare.
"We'll just wait for the dust to settle before planning another run for her."
Fortunate Kiss, an $80,000 purchase by Bowman as a yearling, has now more than $340,000 in stake- money for her connections.
Symon Wilde's mare Wishlor Lass, who was resuming, was heavily-backed to win the Tressady but could only manage sixth.
The stewards' report revealed Wishlor Lass was held up over the latter stages and was unable to be ridden out to the finish. A post-race veterinary examination said Wishlor Lass was lame in the right hind and had sustained a minor laceration to the right heel.
She will need a veterinary clearance before running again.
