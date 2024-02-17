Cash, alcohol stolen from recreation reserve - police seek information

Warrnambool police are seeking information on a burglary at a recreation reserve.
First Constable Rachel Giffening, of the Warrnambool Criminal Investigation Unit, said about $1000, alcohol and food was stolen from the Woorndoo Recreation Reserve.
"It appears a jemmy bar has been used to force entry into the property," First Constable GIffening said.
"Various items have been stolen, including cash and alcohol."
The break-in occurred between February 15 and 17.
Senior Constable Giffening asked anyone with information to contact Warrnambool police on 5560 1333 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile, a man has been remanded in custody after stealing a vehicle in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Acting Sergeant Nick Roberts said a 26-year-old Warrnambool man would appear in court to face charges of theft of a motor vehicle and trespass on Monday, February 19.
"He was on bail at the time of offending and he has been refused bail," Acting Sergeant Roberts said.
