Warrnambool Relay for Life participants smash $50,000 fund-raising goal

Tears as well as laughs were shared on Saturday as more than 300 people took part in the Warrnambool Relay for Life.
Chairwoman Jodie Carey said she was thrilled with the amount of teams taking part in the event's 21st year.
"Today our relay community comes together to share stories that make us laugh, cry or both, to celebrate successful outcomes and support family, friends and colleagues who are currently living with cancer and to remember those who are no longer with us."
Mrs Carey said she was thrilled to announce the $50,000 fund-raising goal had already been surpassed.
"I think we've already hit $52,000," she said.
Mrs Carey said all participants had a common goal of improving the journey for those touched by cancer - including people battling the disease as well as family, carers and friends.
"We have a common goal because we all want to make a difference," Mrs Carey said.
"Over the last 21 years we have raised over $2.2 million for the Cancer Council Victoria, which is an outstanding effort."
The Relay for Life was held at Deakin University.
