Families touched by cancer pay tribute to loved ones at Relay for Life

Siblings Madeline and Jesse Farley were getting tattoos to honour their late mother when a post about the Warrnambool Relay for Life popped up on Facebook.
Jesse got a german shepherd - an ode to his mother Susan Everard's canine friend Nicky - while Madeline got a 'hubba bubba' tattoo.
"Mum was obsessed with hubba bubba (bubble gum) - she had it at all times," Madeline said.
Ms Everard, wife to Stephen, lost her battle with lung cancer in January this year after being diagnosed in March 2022.
"We were both getting a tattoo and I was scrolling through Facebook and I said 'we should put together a team for mum'," Jesse said.
The team name - Fluffy's team - is to honour Ms Everard's crowning glory.
"She had really long, beautiful, black hair and that's how she got her nickname Fluffy," Madeline said.
The team raised more than $3000 for Cancer Council Victoria.
Madeline said her mother, who was a huge supporter of the Cancer Council, would be very proud.
Another team which raised funds for cancer research was Tina's Track Stars.
Gina Walker said the team was the brainchild of her niece Shelby Katsaros as a way to pay tribute to her mother Tina Katsaros.
"We lost mum in 2021 after a very short battle with gallbladder cancer, which actually travelled to her liver."
Mrs Walker said her mother lit up every room and loved being around people.
She was mother to six and a single mum from 40 when Mrs Walker's father died.
"She was amazing - she brought us up on her own," Mrs Walker said.
She said her mother, who worked at Fletcher Jones and a number of Warrnambool hotels as a chef, was very well-known.
"She loved bingo and the pokies and she loved having people in the house. The more people, the better.
"But most important to her was family.
"We miss her every day."
Jenni Katsaros was also a member of the team to honour her late mother-in-law.
She is navigating her own cancer journey after she was diagnosed with breast cancer late last year.
Mrs Katsaros had surgery after doctors discovered breast cancer.
It was Mrs Katsaros' second cancer diagnosis.
"In 2001 I was diagnosed with lymphoma, so that was a journey, but I got over that," Mrs Katsaros said.
"Last September I was diagnosed with breast cancer."
Mrs Katsaros said she was awaiting further treatment.
She urged people to be vigilant with performing self-checks of their breasts on a regular basis.
"I was being monitored for the lymphoma so it was picked up early, timing is everything," she said.
Mrs Katasaros said she was thrilled to be able to help honour her late mother-in-law.
"She was an amazing lady," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.