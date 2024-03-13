Yep that really happened: The day international cricket came to Reid Oval

This is the Reid Oval like so many of us may never have seen it before.
This picture-perfect view of the famed Warrnambool oval was taken in a very different time on a very special occasion.
The time was January 1964 and the oval was centre stage for a game of cricket featuring an international team.
The special guests were the South African cricket team, who were in the midst of their 1963-64 tour of Australia.
The South Africans travelled to Warrnambool to take on a Victorian Country XI in a one-innings each game.
The country team had a local flavour, with Nestles' star Ian "Lefty" Wright the captain of the team.
As expected, the arrival of an international team in Warrnambool caused a rush of excitement across the city.
The game itself attracted a crowd of 7000.
The South African team featured two of that country's best players in star batsman Colin Bland and quick bowler Peter Pollock.
Pollock's skill with the ball shone through on the Reid Oval pitch, claiming 5-28 from nine overs to help restrict the Victorians to a score of just 85.
The international team responded well to the challenge, piling on 6-256 to win the game comfortably and give the big crowd plenty of entertainment.
But in terms of modern-day cricket, it was a flying visit from the South Africans.
After sharing refreshments with their opponents and gathered dignitaries after the game, the team headed to the Mailors Flat airport.
The local fans wanted to make the very most of having these international cricketers in town, with 700 fans waving them goodbye at the airport.
There they boarded a plane to Adelaide where they landed later that night, to bunker down and prepare for the fourth test of the tour against Australia the very next day.
It turned out the Warrnambool hit-out worked wonders for South Africa, as they thrashed the Aussies by 10 wickets. It was enough to draw the five match series 1-1.
It was to be another decade before an international team returned to Warrnambool, that being England in 1974.
An Indian team was the last international combination to visit the town, also playing at the Reid Oval in the 1980s.
Back to the South African game, and not surprisingly in sports-mad Warrnambool, it was a mighty occasion for the city.
While the action was hot on the ground, it was also the place to be off it.
Warrnambool City Council and Warrnambool and District Cricket Association bigwigs hosted an official luncheon at nearby City Memorial Bowls Club during the lunch break.
South African captain Trevor Goodard attended the luncheon, as did star player Pollock, with both presented with gifts.
The South African management praised the quality of the pitch and outfield at Reid Oval and were thrilled with the crowd.
Management stated it had previously played in Launceston, noting the Warrnambool crowd was much larger and more immersed in the cricket.
