How Fran steps up to the challenge each year walking for cancer research

For two decades Warrnambool resident Fran Hynes has put her best foot forward to raise money for cancer research.
This year will be her 20th in participating in Relay For Life, an event which raises funds for Cancer Council.
Working at St John of God Hospital, she said seeing patients' resilience kept her motivated to return.
"I've done 20 events in Warrnambool," Ms Hynes said.
"I first participated in the second event in Warrnambool and every year thereafter for about 10 years. I was then a committee member and chairperson, and now I'm back to being part of the team.
"I initially got involved because my grandmother had just passed away from cancer. The next year or two I joined the hospital who had a team, and my kids at school had a team, so I kept going.
"We have oncology services and I meet beautiful people every week getting chemo. I know I can't do much to help them but I know by doing the relay and raising money, that helps.
"My overriding reason for staying and being involved with relay is to support our patients."
Warrnambool Relay for Life has helped raise $2 million in its 21 years.
The event will take place from 12pm on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at Warrnambool's Deakin University campus.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.