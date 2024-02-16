'Nothing can be saved': Family expecting third child lose home in blaze

A Warrnambool family expecting their third child in weeks managed to flee their burning home with just five minutes to spare this week.
It was a stroke of luck that Jordan Collins went to feed the cats earlier than normal and noticed an orange glow outside the garage window about 9.30pm on February 13, 2024.
His partner Tegan McPherson, who is 33 weeks pregnant, and two young children were in bed asleep at the time.
Jordan tried to put out what was then a small fire with the garden hose while at the same time calling the fire brigade. But strong winds fanned the flames which leapt up into the roof. "It was so windy and so loud," Tegan said.
Unable to douse the flames, Jordan ran inside and made sure his family got out of their Hannaford Street house safely.
"It just started to get bigger. Within five minutes the house was just engulfed," Tegan said.
Jordan said the central heating ducts acted like a tunnel and spread the fire throughout the house which is either fire, smoke or water damaged.
"If I didn't see it or it had been 10 minutes later, it would be a totally different story," he said.
Tegan said she had been packing her hospital bag that night ready for when she goes into labour, but now everything she had ready for the new baby was ruined.
"Nothing can really be saved," Tegan said.
While the facade of the home held up OK, inside was a different story.
"It's a full rebuild. We have to demolish and start again," she said.
"We're going to have to basically start all over again.
"We've only been in the house two years. We'd literally just started to get established and it was finally feeling like home."
The couple said they had worked hard to get their home, and in recent months Jordan started his own cleaning business. It was just lucky the couple hadn't parked their cars in the garage that night, she said.
They said they were overwhelmed with the generosity of the community who had so far contributed to a Go Fund Me that was set up by friends.
Even though they have insurance, with the increase in building costs over the past two years they face the prospect of being underinsured.
They won't know for sure until quotes come in but they fear a shortfall of as much $200,000 to replace their home.
"It's really hard because what we insured it for, the prices were just a few years ago and now the prices have obviously skyrocketed," Tegan said.
"To rebuild something like this is looking like being way over what we had."
But the couple are taking it "one step at a time" to see what builders and insurers can do. "It's a waiting game," said.
They are staying in temporary housing and are looking for somewhere they can live until their home can be rebuilt.
Tegan said she was trying not to get emotional. "Just trying to move past that," she said. "It's sad for the kids. This is their little sanctuary and they can't come back to it."
Fire and insurance investigators, Jordan said, had told them the cause of the blaze was spontaneous - a combination of heat, wind and material. "Just a freak accident," he said.
