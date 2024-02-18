UN-believable diplomacy trip is bringing Hamilton students to Brussels

Students at the Hamilton and Alexandra College will be practicing their diplomatic skills as they head to Brussels for an international student model UN conference in March.
They will be among a number of students from across the world who will be participating in the 2024 Yale Model United Nations Europe.
Students will be debating topics ranging from the rise of AI to the rights of women and children in conflict zones, representing countries from all corners of the globe.
Year 12 student Daisy Henry will be representing Mexico in discussions about weapons trafficking and cyber warfare.
Although she hadn't considered politics before the opportunity arose she jumped on the opportunity.
"We don't really get opportunities like this," she said.
"I think it's interesting how international laws get made, and decided on.
"Learning how to communicate with other people and find an agreement, even if you don't like it, it's what's best for your country."
Teacher Tim Cameron will be travelling with the group to Brussels and is helping them prepare.
He said giving students an opportunity to discuss these important topics is a chance for them to see life outside of the Western District.
"It's absolutely a great opportunity to go overseas but also interact with students from other countries," he said.
"That's going to be challenging for them to think outside what their beliefs are and representing the countries beliefs.
"Getting students exposed to that and getting more comfortable in that space is fantastic."
