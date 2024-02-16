Next wave of talent to shape league's future, says country week mentor

The future of Warrnambool representative cricket is as exciting as ever, according to Melbourne Country Week mentor Jason Mungean.
With the team securing a face-saving win against Mornington Peninsula on Thursday, February 15, it will remain in the provincial grade of the time-honoured tournament after an at-time luckless carnival.
But it was the next wave of cricketers coming through the competition which had Mungean buoyed by what's to come after showcasing their talents against country Victoria's best players.
"We're probably generational at the moment in a way," he told The Standard.
"We've got some older guys, some in the middle and then the rest are 23, 24 or 25. To get games into them at this top country week level is huge.
"Everyone played a role at some stage and we're confident a lot of these younger guys are going to be Warrnambool country week players for the next five to ten years."
Hetherington, the skipper of Nestles and reigning league best and fairest was the team's biggest star of the week, peeling off 179 runs at an average of 179 - the most runs across the week - and four wickets at 20 across his three matches.
"We all knew he was a good player for a few years and last year he really stepped up I think," Mungean said of Hetherington.
"This year he's gone to another level. He's hitting the ball so cleanly and has so much power in his shots.
"There's a calmness when he bats. When he completely works out his game, he'll be a serious player."
Mungean said Shannon Beks and Theo Opperman, who played some classy knocks throughout the week were leaders of the future.
"Shannon opened the batting and was really good against Geelong on day one," he said. "He probably threw away his wicket in the end but was looking to score quickly but was great.
"Theo's first taste of serious rep cricket he put in some terrific efforts, he'll only benefit from it and both will bring it back to their clubs at home and the WDCA.
"Those two, I suspect, will be future leaders of country week and the WDCA for years to come."
Xavier Beks and Joe Nyikos also had some excellent moments and will benefit from the exposure of playing alongside some of the league's most experienced players, according to Mungean.
"Joey was a bit unlucky and got one game and his dismissal probably didn't go his way," he said.
"But he absorbed everything, was a big part of the team and he's cemented his role as a rep player but he's got to keep growing.
"Beksy does what he does, bowls line and length and if he gets hit for a boundary he'll bounce back straightaway.
"He's a great bowler, steady and consistent and those are the guys you want around our team."
Mungean said the league achieved its goal of remaining in the provincial division next season and believed it was a strong platform for years to come.
"When the draw came out it was always going to be a tough task against Geelong at Geelong and then Ferntree Gully," he said.
"They are strong associations and always up the top so our goal was to be competitive and stay in provincial. We worked hard to get up there so I thought if we could stay there it would benefit the association."
