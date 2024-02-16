'There is no help': Dad, son, wheelchair-bound daughter have nowhere to go

A Warrnambool father and his two children, including a wheelchair-bound daughter, have no place to stay from this weekend.
Doug Bowen says there's "no way to get out" of the housing crisis he's in.
The father of two, including eight-year-old Nova and seven-year-old Archie, were living in Colac about five years ago until his wife passed away.
Mr Bowen left his full-time job to care for his children, a situation which led to losing his home loan.
Friends put the family up in a house in Warrnambool at a discounted price for two years - the same time he's been on a priority social housing list - and when that came to an end, the Salvation Army put him in a motel for five nights.
For the past week he's been staying in and paying for a room at the Central Court Motel. That expires on Saturday, February 16.
While staying in a motel room and caring for a child with high needs poses its own challenges, he said rather than complaining, he wanted to make the community aware that there was "nowhere to go" for people like him on the social housing wait list.
"From the time that I had to leave full time work to look after two kids - one with a disability - it put a red flag on my name for not maintaining a home loan so I ended up losing a house that was otherwise quite secure," Mr Bowen said.
"The ball kept rolling on from there and there was no way to get out of it. It was a constant downhill slide.
"Not many people like to give you a loan - not even to update Nova's van - because I let a home loan go into arrears. Since that time, it's been really hard to try and get even one step back up.
"I've been on a housing list for two years - a priority one - and nothing seemed to happen.
"... I got given a choice - let the children go into foster care if I stay and work, or I leave work and look after the children, and there was no question about what I should do. But because I made that choice - which any good person would - it's been a downhill slide.
"A friend in Warrnambool gave us a place to stay at a discounted price to give the kids a routine and keep them in school so I could get part time work here, it's a good community and I want to stay here.
"Nova is also part of the Find Your Voice Choir and all abilities surfing and dancing. She's well established here.
"That's why I'm stamping my feet, asking 'why can't the services help? Why is there no housing for emergency situations?'
"They've told me there's nothing available, you just have to wait. It's up to me then to try and work more to afford to live in a motel.
"I want people to know that if you're in this situation, there is no help".
On Friday, Member for South West Coast appealed to the community to reach out to Mr Bowen.
"This is probably one of the most heart-wrenching stories I've encountered where someone who's trying to have a go isn't being given a go," she said.
"He isn't asking for a hand out, he's looking for a hand up and that really resonates with me.
"I have a lot of respect for anyone doing everything they can for their family and this is a situation where our community needs to find a solution because the current government has let down the housing situation and social housing just isn't available and that's not going to be the solution this family urgently need."
Mr Bowen has been applying for rentals and Ms Britnell urged anyone who may have a suitable property to get in touch.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.