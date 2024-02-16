The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'There is no help': Dad, son, wheelchair-bound daughter have nowhere to go

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated February 16 2024 - 5:43pm, first published 4:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell with Nova, Doug and Archie Bowen. Picture by Anthony Brady
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell with Nova, Doug and Archie Bowen. Picture by Anthony Brady

A Warrnambool father and his two children, including a wheelchair-bound daughter, have no place to stay from this weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.