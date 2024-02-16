'Want to create a spectacle': Club to host game under Reid Oval lights

A Warrnambool and District league club is hoping to create a "spectacle" when it hosts a game under lights at Reid Oval in May.
Reigning senior football and A grade netball premiers Nirranda will return to the venue, which has been a happy hunting ground in the finals in the past few seasons for a round six clash against Kolora-Noorat on Saturday, May 11.
The A grade netball and senior football clashes will kick off from 5.30pm.
Blues co-president Lauren Parsons said it was an exciting opportunity to play an extra game at the venue and engage with the Warrnambool community.
"We sort of thought with a lot of players being from Warrnambool and utilising Deakin like last year to great success it was a wonderful opportunity," she said.
"It's always great to have an opportunity to get back to Reid again and we want to create a spectacle, something a bit different.
"It's an opportunity for us to give back to community footy and netball and showcase what we are as a club.
"To have two of the strongest country clubs over the last 10 years coming together to play a blockbuster game under lights is exciting."
Parsons said playing a game under lights at the venue had been in the pipeline for a while.
"It was something we've spoken about before and not acted on," she said.
"We've got a game at Deakin in round three against Timboon again and it worked well last year against Dennington and got a bigger crowd than what we would have had it been in Nirranda.
"This year we thought 'why not?' and made some calls, spoke to the Hampden league, Kylie (Murphy) and the council to see if it was possible and got permission from Kolora. It went from there.
"We were mindful to do it before the weather turns bad. We wanted to have it in the first four to six weeks and have nice weather and draw an outside crowd.
"Hopefully we get some overflow from other teams in the league and also from the Hampden league as well."
Parsons said it was an exciting phase of pre-season with round one just around the corner.
"We've got good numbers at training for footy and netball, juniors have been going for about a week, so strong numbers," she said.
"It's been a step in the right direction and round one is coming really quickly."
