'Unique, scenic' marathon festival embraces popularity boost

A community event attracting runners from across Australia is embracing a spike in popularity.
The Port Fairy Marathon and Community Running Festival - now in its third year - has welcomed a rise in entrants.
The competition, which will feature a marathon and half-marathon as well as 10-kilometre, 5km and 2.5km events, will take place on Sunday, February 18 from 7am.
Race director Nick Grimmer said he was rapt with interest in the festival.
There will be 270 competitors in the 42.2km showpiece and upwards of 600 in the 21.1km race.
"It's much higher this year than last year. I think it was around 1200 (overall) last year and we'll probably finish just under 2000 people this year," Grimmer told The Standard.
"We've almost doubled the half-marathon participants and there's about 100 more marathon runners."
Up to 30 per cent of participants are from the local area while most are travelling more than 50km to compete.
"People are travelling from across Australia to do this and it's really great to see you can put something on that attracts everyone from such a diverse range of places and with a diverse range of running skills, from your elite runners to your ones that are here to participate and get a medal," he said.
Grimmer said there were high-class runners in the marathon field which consists of two laps which start and finish at Railway Place.
"We've got the winner of last year's Melbourne Marathon Reece Edwards competing and he's in the top-five marathon runners in Australia," he said.
"A former Warrnambool local Ella McCartney, who now lives in Queensland, is coming down and she is in the top-15 runners in Australia."
Grimmer, who along with event manager Bree Ryan helps oversee the festival, said the Port Fairy event captured people's attention.
"It is unique because it combines speed from being flat with the scenic nature," he said.
"You usually have flat courses and scenic courses but Port Fairy has both, so you're running in beautiful locations and through the beautiful town while also being on flat, well-paved surfaces to allow you to get a fast time.
"It takes in all the iconic parts of Port Fairy - East Beach, Ocean Drive, along the historic wharf and it finishes along Gipps Street which has houses dating back to the 1840s."
The festival anticipates further growth in coming years but does not expect to enforce an entry cap.
"If numbers keep growing, we might have to modify the course to make sure we get rid of some of the more narrow sections in the future," Grimmer said.
"We are seeing that trajectory, not just in our event but across running events in Victoria. These events are growing."
