The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Tackle Shack: Reef fishing thrives with loads of captures

By Corey McLaren
February 16 2024 - 1:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It was a mixed bag for Rhooky, Goodie, Jimmy and Marcus. Pictures supplied
It was a mixed bag for Rhooky, Goodie, Jimmy and Marcus. Pictures supplied

This week we have seen some great fishing weather that has got a fair few anglers back out onto the water after wind made it hard for most to hit it up.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.