Hampden club confident it can replace outgoing premiership footballer

KOROIT coach Chris McLaren knows it's a challenge to replace an "A-grader" but is confident the Saints have the depth to cover a departing premiership player.
Alex Pulling has spent his summer playing for Northern Territory Football League side Waratah and has decided to travel east to take up an opportunity with AFL Cairns club North Cairns for the 2024 season.
Pulling, who played in three Hampden league flags with the Saints, will leave a hole in the finals aspirant's midfield rotations.
McLaren said the club best-and-fairest winner and interleague representative would always be welcomed back at Victoria Park.
"When you look at how you replace someone like 'Fruity', the answer is you probably don't when you lose your A-graders," he told The Standard.
"Alex had a pretty tough year last year with injury, he got a suspension early in the year and then was away overseas.
"He did his quad pretty badly and then did it a couple more times at training. I think he only played five or six games last year.
"We didn't have lot of him last year so in terms of trying to cover them, it's a bit easier to cover the year after."
McLaren said Jamie Lloyd was the obvious candidate to replace Pulling in the midfield after getting a taste of the role in 2023.
"Certainly in the second half of the year Lloydy became a full-time onballer and he had a really good back-half of the season," he said.
"He became really important for us - like Alex, he's a hard runner both ways and is a good competitor."
Another premiership player could also follow Pulling's footsteps.
"Alex probably played on a wing in his first three or four seasons at Koroit and spent the last couple as an onballer," McLaren said.
"Mac Petersen played a wing last year as good as Alex and was (in the league) team of the year so he could definitely do that (and move into the middle)."
McLaren said teenager Talor Byrne, who is in the GWV Rebels' program, and small forwards Jyron Neave and Connor Byrne could play as onballers too as could recruit Blair McCutcheon.
"Tyler Stephens has come across from Merrivale and has been super impressive in the pre-season so I have no doubt he could be someone who could give us running power at wing or half-back," he said.
