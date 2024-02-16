The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Illowa studmaster pays $96k for Hereford bull at sale

Updated February 16 2024 - 12:07pm, first published 11:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yavenvale Herefords' Nicki and Harry Pearce, with Matt Spry, James Brown and guest auctioneer Brian Leslie, with the top price bull Yavenvale Trump Card T350 which sold to the Baulch family from Jaclinton Poll Herefords for $96,000.
Yavenvale Herefords' Nicki and Harry Pearce, with Matt Spry, James Brown and guest auctioneer Brian Leslie, with the top price bull Yavenvale Trump Card T350 which sold to the Baulch family from Jaclinton Poll Herefords for $96,000.

An Illowa bull stud has purchased the top-priced Hereford at the Yavenvale sale for $96,000.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.