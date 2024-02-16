Illowa studmaster pays $96k for Hereford bull at sale

An Illowa bull stud has purchased the top-priced Hereford at the Yavenvale sale for $96,000.
Yavenvale Trump Card T350 sold over the phone to new clients Jacqui Baulch and children Tom and Indianna from Jaclinton Poll Herefords.
Tom Baulch spotted the young polled sire during a private inspection and described him as a standout.
He plans to join the bull in June to heifers and mature cows in July, and market his semen.
"He had that real sire appeal and really stood out among the 140 bulls. Plus, his pedigree with his mother being a great donor cow and having that good data set as well," Mr Baulch said.
"We have a good client base at home and pick bulls to suit them but every year we take a small team of bulls to the Herefords Australia Wodonga National Sale, and I think this bull will do both jobs.
"Trump Card goes back to a New Zealand bull so it is a new out-cross sire for us and fresh blood in the market."
From the 135 bulls offered, 109 were sold for an 81 per cent clearance, a top price of $96,000 and average of $9486.
There were six bulls sold after the sale.
