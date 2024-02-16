'Our little competition bats way above': League proud despite finals loss

A Bookaar batter carved out a classy century on the big stage but South West fell at the final hurdle at Melbourne Country Week.
South West originally finished fifth on the table but was given a last-minute reprieve and called up late to the division three grand final on Friday, February 16 in Hoppers Crossing after LaTrobe Valley pulled out of the decider due to injuries and unavailability.
Team manager Matt Hanks said despite the six-wicket loss to Ballarat in the final the association had plenty to celebrate.
"We were already confident about the league's future but our little competition can bat way above and we've shown that I think," he told The Standard.
"Every comp has good cricketers but it's about the depth. We're super proud. If you look at the comps we played, there are some massive leagues and big associations.
"There is 20-odd clubs in the Ballarat competition and to hold our own, we're really proud."
Hanks said several players stood up throughout the week, including two of the league's most promising cricketers.
"We've got some really good young players in our south west competition who will get more opportunities in the next few years if they want it," he said.
"James O'Neill had a ripping week and actually led the competition for wickets (with 11) and for a teenager Ryan Mottram was incredible.
"Those two have got so much potential and will take away so much from playing at the level in Melbourne."
The Johno Benallack-led team won the toss and batted in the final, with Lachlan Green providing a lone hand as South West posted 215.
Green made a classy 107 from 115 balls with 13 fours and three sixes showcasing his ability to regularly find the boundary.
"He batted very well, hit the ball cleanly and got off to a flyer and then steadied us," Hanks said.
"He was unbelievable and didn't get dropped. It was a really good innings."
But the team was undone by a whirlwind knock from Ballarat's Sajith Dissanayaka, who carved out a brutal and unbeaten 157 from 86 balls.
Dissanayaka hit an astonishing 15 sixes in his knock to quickly take control of the game with his team reaching the total in 24 overs.
"It honestly was one of the greatest innings I've ever seen in cricket," Hanks said.
"He hit some genuinely amazing cricket shots. There was nothing we could do. Simply too good and bloody good to watch."
