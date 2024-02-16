The Standard
'Absolute heroes': Retiring teacher recalls escaping Ash Wednesday blaze

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated February 16 2024 - 5:02pm, first published 1:36pm
Even though she is retiring, Gail Zeunert said being a teacher was the best job in the world.
Warrnambool's Gail Zeunert says she has loved almost every day of her more than four decades as a teacher but there is one day that stands out - the Ash Wednesday bushfires.

Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

