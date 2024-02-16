'He's going to kill my baby': Man accused of alleged assault denied bail

A 35-year-old man who allegedly prompted a fearful mother to leave a plea for help inside a Portland toilet cubicle will stay in jail.
The man has an extensive criminal record in three states.
That history includes prior family violence offending and contraventions of intervention orders.
During a bail application in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, February 16, the court heard the man, a woman and a child went to the Portland Information Centre at 10.30am on January 31 last year.
There was an intervention order in place at the time.
The court was told the trio had been spending time at the Portland foreshore when the woman went to the toilets and wrote a plea for help.
"Call the cops ... he will take my baby and wants to stab me - help," the note said.
A passerby found the message and notified police.
About 2.45pm the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and woman were seen arguing at their Port Fairy district home. It became heated and he pushed her. It was then alleged the man took the baby and fled with the child.
The mother is alleged to have said "he's taken my baby, he's going to kill my baby".
The court was told the man was later intercepted by a detective. There were negotiations before the man handed the baby over.
Afterwards, the woman refused to disclose what happened. The man was interviewed by police and he denied all allegations regarding assaulting her or placing her in fear.
The court heard the man told police he returned to the address with the child after taking her for a drive to sleep. When he returned he was confronted by the witness and woman and states the woman pushed past him to get to the child but he didn't push her.
He said when the woman said she wanted the man and child to remain at the address, he said he was going to go on a drive with the baby.
The matter was scheduled for a contest mention on March 8.
