'Happy with her condition': In-form trainer's word of warning to rivals

IN-FORM Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde has issued a word of warning to punters before his emerging star Wishlor Lass resumes in a $200,000 Group Three Tressady Stakes at Flemington on Saturday, February 17.
Wilde said the lightly-raced Wishlor Lass, who has won six of her nine starts, would improve a lot with a run under her belt.
"I'm very happy with her condition and fitness levels leading into the Tressady but she'll going to improve after the run," he said.
"Wishlor Lass has trialled up well. I was happy with her trial win at Geelong. Her first-up form has been good previously but she's up in grade here to a Group Three and is running against better fillies and mares.
"It'll be interesting to see how she performs. Despite putting a bit of a slow on her, she'll still run very well."
Top jockey Damian Lane, who has ridden Wishlor Lass to two of her six wins, has the ride on Saturday.
"It's great to have Damian on-board," Wilde said.
"Damian understands her very well. Wishlor Lass is a big powerful mare who takes a bit of handling. She's massive we have to take her to the races or trials in a truck because she's uncomfortable in a float.
"I think we'll only give her a light autumn campaign before setting her for some black-type races in the spring.
"Her main goal in this preparation is the $200,000 Group Two Sunline Stakes at Moonee Valley on March 23."
Wilde, who saddled up two winners at Hamilton on Thursday, Februart 15, after winning six races last weekend said he's hoping to have more winners over the next few weeks.
"We've got a really nice team of horses in work," he said. "I'm just hoping our good luck can continue in the future."
Honest Warrnambool mare Fortunate Kiss, trained by Daniel Bowman, is one of 11 rivals who will run against Wishlor Lass in the Tressady.
