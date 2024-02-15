Faces light up with half-a-million-dollar sporting facility upgrade

A half-million-dollar upgrade will help bring a Koroit sporting facility 15 years behind back up to scratch.
It comes after Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora announced a $250,000 grant for the installation of 200 dimming lux LED lights at Victoria Park on Thursday, February 15.
That will be combined with a $125,000 contribution from Moyne Shire Council and $160,000 from the football netball club and Koroit community.
"I'm absolutely delighted," Ms Ermacora said.
"It means club members will be able to play football and use the facility day and night, which is terrific."
Club president Brett Madden said he was thrilled.
"It's extremely important, it's taken about three years just to get to this point," he said.
"It'll be a community asset first and foremost. For us at the football club, we're probably 10 or 15 years behind some of the other clubs so it'll be great to get this off the grounds.
"It'll be fantastic."
Works are expected to begin in October and be completed in time for the 2025 season.
The grant is part of the state government's Country Football and Netball Program.
