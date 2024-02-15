'Having a good run': Leading trainer's hot streak rolls on

FRESH from winning a double in Hobart last Friday, Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith had three of the first six winners at Hamilton on Thursday.
Diwali won a high-weight maiden over 2200 metres while Invincible Power was successful in a 1400 metre maiden and Bellini Miss took out a restricted race for the astute horseman.
Talented jockey Fred Kersley rode Invincible Power and Bellini Miss to victory and Irish-born jumps jockey Tommy Ryan was aboard Diwal for his win.
Smith told The Standard it was amazing how racing had so many highs and lows.
"We're just having a good run," the Group 1 winning trainer said.
"It's really funny how it all works out. There are times when you can't train a winner and you wonder what's going wrong and then you're doing nothing different and you have winners. It's very frustrating training horses but when it's going good it's great."
Smith said he was impressed with Diwal's win.
"It was only Diwal's second run," he said. "There's plenty improvement in him. I'm sure he's going to win better races over more ground.
"We'll just take him along slowly as he's still immature but with time he'll develop into a handy stayer. Invincible Power showed he's got a bright future. I thought he was unlucky at Colac last week.
"We backed him up pretty quick after Colac because he pulled up so well. We'll give him a bit of break now after two hard runs. Bellini Miss deserved her win.
"She's an honest mare. I thought the winning rides by Fred were excellent. He's a very underrated jockey and deserves more chances in town."
Fellow Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde had a winning double with Jack Knows Best and Navy King.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.