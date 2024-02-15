Snakes on a green: Locals proving a distraction to keen golfers

It's one of the nation's most picturesque golf courses, but some of the locals taking to the Port Fairy links have put a few players off their game in recent months.
Club manager Mitchell Grant said there had been quite a few snakes spotted slithering around the course recently.
"We have a number of snakes who call the course home," Mr Grant said.
"We get a mixture of tiger and copperhead snakes and they move around the course.
"I think there's been more sightings this year than last year."
Mr Grant said while most regular golfers were used to seeing the odd snake while playing a round, their presence was often a shock to visitors.
"When we get visitors from countries that don't have snakes, they are a bit more wary."
Mr Grant said most players knew to leave them alone but "there's a few people who see a tail in the grass and it puts them off their round".
Staff members were quick to call the snake catcher recently when a tiger snake did what other parched golfers usually do after a round on the course - head into the clubhouse.
"It was found sunning itself near a window," Mr Grant said.
"Perhaps it slid in under the main door."
