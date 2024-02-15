Class comes to the fore for WDCA, South West reach country week final

A partnership of class and poise from two of Warrnambool's gun cricketers ensured the association will remain in the top-tier of Melbourne Country Week for another year.
Warrnambool and District Cricket Association scored a face-saving victory against Mornington Peninsula on Thursday, February 15, 2024, to keep it in provincial grade after failing to register a win in the first three days of competition.
Opening losses to Geelong and Ferntree Gully and a washout on Wednesday meant it was do-or-die for Warrnambool against one of the usual perennial powers of country week cricket.
But Nestles star Jacob Hetherington and Allansford-Panmure champion Chris Bant cooly guided Warrnambool to victory, coming together at a critical period to steer the team home.
At 4-94, requiring 223 to win, Hetherington, who capped off a brilliant carnival and the ever-reliable Bant put on an unbeaten 129 runs with plenty of time to spare.
Hetherington smashed 67 not out with five sixes, backing up his 79 not out the day before, while Bant finished 59 not out.
"Jacob's had a superstar week, he's a serious, serious player," captain Cameron Williams said.
"He won a league medal last year, was in the Renegades Recruit, got a lot fitter and has really changed his mindset which we're starting to see.
"He had talent a few years ago and he's gone on with it now. He's the best player in the league at the moment probably.
"We know how good he is so it was awesome. He's only about 24, 25 and doesn't know his game yet which is kind of scary."
Williams said the experience of Bant across more than a decade of country week games proved vital.
"Banty is a leader and he's almost Mr Country Week. Those guys don't fall out of trees, he does a job," he said.
"He does it year after year. We needed it from him today and he just worked the ball around and feed strike to 'Chook'. He was instrumental."
Williams said the association had plenty to be proud of after ticking off a goal coming into the week.
"You play every game wanting to win and unfortunately we did little things wrong in those first few days and it came together today," he said.
"To stay in the top grade was the goal and we gave younger guys a look at the standard and a look at the good country cricketers in Victoria.
"For us to stay up and to get those boys exposed is great. We've got a lot confidence going into next year."
With the ball on the day, Dennington seamer Xavier Beks shone with 2-33, Craig Britten sent down four maidens in a tidy spell of 1-26 while Hetherington (1-29) and spinner Joe Kenna (2-36) proved difficult to get away.
In division two, South West will play off for the division three title on Friday after a commanding win against Maryborough on Thursday.
The win came off the back of a sparkling century from Bookaar champion Eddie Lucas who lit Greenvale up with an unbeaten 106 from 110 balls as South West raced down 219 with three wickets left in the shed.
The star opener was brilliant, crashing 10 fours in his near run-a-ball hand on a large ground which saw him run hard between the wickets.
"It's one of things, it went my way today but (it) could have been someone else," he said after the game.
"We had an emphasis on someone in the top order seeing it through and it was me so that was the main thing."
On a ground renowned for large boundaries, Lucas said it made for some hard work.
"They are big boundaries and deep pockets so you have to run everything so there was a fair bit of running," he said.
While South West finished the tournament in fifth position, Cricket LaTrobe Valley pulled out of Friday's division three final due to injuries and unavailability, ensuring Johno Benallack's group will now play Ballarat for the title in Hoppers Crossing.
